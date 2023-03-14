Meyers Leonard has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Leonard's second 10-day deal with the Bucks expired on Monday and Milwaukee decided to retain the 7-footer through the playoffs.

Leonard, 31, has played sparingly for the Bucks thus far, appearing in just five games and averaging less than seven minutes per contest. He's been out of the league since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream before rehabilitating post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg.

Meyers was suspended one week by the league and fined $50,000. In an interview that aired last month, Leonard told Jeremy Schaap on ESPN's "Outside the Lines" that he didn't know the meaning or history of the slur he used.

"There are absolutely no excuses for what happened that day," Leonard told OTL. "And ignorance, sadly, is a very real thing. I am not running from this, but I did not know that it happened."

After his suspension, Leonard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately waived. Leonard sought counseling from two rabbis in South Florida and met with several Jewish organizations on a frequent basis, learning more about antisemitism.