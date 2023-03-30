Julius Randle comes up limping after landing awkwardly on his leg and injuring his ankle. He stays in the game and makes his free throws before leaving the court. (1:45)

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks for a sprained ankle suffered in Wednesday night's win over the Miami Heat, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season.

The NBA playoffs will begin two weeks from Saturday.

Randle, 28, suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Wednesday's 101-92 win over Miami -- a pivotal victory in New York's quest to clinch a second playoff berth in three seasons.

By winning that game, New York dropped its magic number to clinch a playoff spot to two games, and it also clinched the tiebreaker with the Heat by virtue of winning the season series.

Staying in one of the top six spots in the East takes on added significance with the news that Randle, one of the league's most durable players this season, won't be reevaluated until after the first set of play-in games has taken place, and just two days before the first round of the playoffs are set to begin.

The Knicks currently are two losses ahead of their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, for fifth place in the East, and four ahead of the Heat.

Randle, who is averaging 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists, make his second All-Star team last month, and is one of four players -- along with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis -- who is averaging at least 25 and 10 this season.

New York (44-33) play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, with the teams currently slated to match up in the first round of the playoffs.