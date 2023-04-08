LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers' 121-107 win over an undermanned Phoenix Suns team on Friday night wasn't the type of team effort that would normally impress LeBron James too much. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton all resting, L.A. still trailed the Suns at halftime, after all.

However, the victory pushed the Lakers record to 42-39, guaranteeing they will finish the regular season with a winning record no matter what happens in the finale on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

That, after the way L.A. stumbled out of the gates in October, was something worth marveling at.

"Oh and five," James said, recalling the Lakers' start.

"Two and five," he said, remembering the brief win streak to stop the bleeding.

"Two and 10," he added, accounting for the second five-game losing streak in the Lakers first 12 games this year. "Yeah, 2-10."