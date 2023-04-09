LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers are signing two players -- including LeBron James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson -- on the final day of the regular season to add depth for the playoffs, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Thompson joins the Lakers having last played in 2021-22 for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23 games. He was a vital cog for the Cavaliers' four straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

The Lakers are also signing Shaquille Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard. Harrison played for the South Bay Lakers, their G League affiliate, this season and averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 32 games.

Los Angeles will waive guard Davon Reed to open a roster spot to sign a second player.

The Lakers (42-39) enter Sunday in seventh place in the Western Conference. They could move up to sixth and avoid the play-in tournament with a win over the Utah Jazz and additional help in other results.