The Houston Rockets are declining to pick up the fourth-year option on coach Stephen Silas' contract, ending his three-year run leading the franchise's rebuild, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and Silas are expected to meet on Monday morning and formalize the parting, sources said.

Silas, 49, took over a Rockets team that quickly pivoted into a rebuild after trading franchise superstar James Harden early in Silas' first season as coach. The Rockets finished 22-60 this season and were 59-117 overall during Silas' tenure as coach.

Silas is expected to become a prominent associate head coach/top assistant candidate on coaching staffs this offseason.