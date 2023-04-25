Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt disagree over whether the young Sacramento Kings or the experienced Golden State Warriors are more likely to win their first-round series. (2:00)

Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox says he is planning to play Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday despite a fractured index finger on his shooting hand.

Fox participated in a noncontact practice on Tuesday and told reporters afterward there's "no ifs, ands or buts. I'm playing."

Fox suffered the injury, which the team has called an avulsion fracture, late in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Warriors. He was seen shooting with a splint on the injured finger in Tuesday's practice.

"For me right now, it's just tolerance of the pad on my finger, making sure I can shoot the ball," Fox said. "As we got going, as the pain started going away. I feel like I could do my normal shot. I think I'll be good."

Kings coach Mike Brown said it will be a joint decision over whether Fox can ultimately play in Game 5. He is officially listed as doubtful.

"It's got to be me agreeing for him to play, him agreeing to play, our medical staff agreeing [for him] to play and our team doctors doing the same thing," Brown said. "So it's a joint deal. It's not just him making it, it's not just me making, we all have to be on the same page with it."

Fox is in the midst of a stellar series, averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his playoff debut. He leads the Kings in points and assists and is second in rebounds through four games this postseason.

The series returns to Sacramento for Game 5 tied at 2-2.