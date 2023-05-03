Kevin Durant to appear in 'Call of Duty' multiplayer

Kevin Durant is taking his talents to "Call of Duty".

The Phoenix Suns forward, who goes by "easymoneysniper" on Instagram, will be featured as an Operator skin in Season 03 Reloaded of "Modern Warfare 2" and "Warzone 2.0". Players will be able to purchase KD's appearance as part of a limited time store bundle.

Easy Money Sniper is drafted to Call of Duty for his rookie season 🏀



Kevin Durant will be available in a special, limited-time Store Bundle to be released during Season 03 Reloaded. pic.twitter.com/qJkZolNoEr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 3, 2023

The bundle also includes weapon skins that reference Durant's "easymoneysniper" and "Slim Reaper" nicknames, as well as a unique finishing move and other cosmetics.

This isn't the first time a professional athlete has appeared in the "Call of Duty" franchise. Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. skins were featured for the 2022 World Cup, and both Marshawn Lynch ("Black Ops 3") and Conor McGregor ("Infinite Warfare") have also made cameos.