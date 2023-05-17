The Spurs win the NBA draft lottery and have the first chance to select Victor Wembanyama. (0:57)

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA draft lottery Tuesday and the right to select French super-prospect Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Charlotte Hornets will draft second, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. The Detroit Pistons, who finished a league-worst 17-65, will pick fifth, marking the fifth straight season the team with the worst record will not select first overall.

The Pistons, Rockets and Spurs were tied with the best odds to land the top pick at 14%, followed by the Hornets (12%) and Blazers (10.5%).

"Our future was already bright," Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. "Now, it's going to be through the moon."

Wembanyama, 19, is perhaps the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. At 7-foot-5, he is considered a generational talent with all the tools, including the ability to create his shot off the dribble, shoot step-back 3s and use his 8-foot wingspan to protect the rim.

General manager Brian Wright called it "an incredible day" for the franchise and the fans.

"People talk about generational talents and you only think on-court skill, but it's bigger than that," Wright said. "Peter talked about his ability to be a great teammate, his ability to think the game, unique challenges. You see him doing things that you wouldn't have even guessed someone could do -- his approach, his professionalism. I think when you use the word 'generational' talent, it extends beyond just your ability to put the ball in the basket. And he's unique in so many ways."

San Antonio was 22-60 this season, tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. This is the third time the Spurs will have the top pick in the draft. The other times, they took Tim Duncan in 1997 and David Robinson in 1987.

Other coveted prospects in the 2023 draft include Alabama's Brandon Miller and G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson.

The draft will take place June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The full 2023 draft lottery order:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.