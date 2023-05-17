Projecting Victor Wembanyama's production on the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama shares his excitement about the outcome of the draft lottery and the possibility of joining the San Antonio Spurs. (1:03)

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Lottery on Tuesday night, also known as the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Adrian Wojnorowski called Wembanyama not just the greatest draft prospect in NBA history, but perhaps the greatest prospect in any team sport in history.

So, with that luminous introduction, what kind of production can we expect from Wembanyama in his rookie season if the Spurs make him the top overall pick in this year's draft? Let's do a quick historical dive into players with some similarities in terms of skillset, team dynamics and/or expectations that could make good comparisons for Wembanyama in his first year.

My first impression comp for Wembanyama is an old school player from the early 80s: Ralph Sampson. Like Sampson, Wembanyama is 7-foot-4 with a soft jumpshot and the timing and touch to dominate on offense and defense. Sampson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1983 NBA Draft, and averaged 21.0 PPG (52.3 FG%), 11.1 RPG and 2.4 BPG in 32.8 MPG in a Rookie of the Year campaign for the Rockets.