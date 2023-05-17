2023 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 58 picks post-lottery

The most highly anticipated NBA draft lottery in years was conducted Tuesday night. The San Antonio Spurs earned the right to likely select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, and the teams picking No. 2 through No. 14 also learned their fates.

With the complete draft order now known, the 26 teams that have concluded their seasons can turn their attention to the 2023 NBA draft to be held June 22 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Outside of Wembanyama, the potential destinations of the next two most coveted prospects -- Alabama's Brandon Miller and G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson -- will be among the top storylines, and how the dominoes fall later in the lottery and the first round will be an all-consuming question.

With that in mind, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony considered the draft board and the likely players available at each spot, updating the ESPN 2023 NBA mock draft accordingly.

Givony's latest mock, which reflects a long evaluation of the 2023 draft class and considers intel from scouts and front-office personnel, also accounts for picks owed and owned by all 30 teams.

FIRST ROUND

Victor Wembanyama

Metropolitans 92

PF/C

Age: 19.3