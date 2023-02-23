Victor Wembanyama creates space with some pretty dribbling, then storms through the paint and hammers home a dunk. (0:16)

All eyes are on 7-foot-4 French prospect Victor Wembanyama leading up to June's 2023 NBA draft. The 19-year-old that LeBron James dubbed "a generational talent" captivated basketball fans during a two-game exhibition showcase in October against Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite.

With 200 NBA scouts and executives in attendance, Wembanyama showed off his full skill set -- creating his shot off the dribble, running the fast break, shooting step-back 3s, finishing above the rim and using his 8-foot wingspan to serve as a menace at the rim -- cementing his status as the top prospect in basketball over Henderson.

Back in France and with no plans of shutting it down early to prepare for the draft, Wembanyama is slated to play through at least May with French club Metropolitans 92. ESPN has you covered with the latest Wembanyama stats, schedule and updates on the most anticipated draft prospect since James.

Victor Wembanyama, 19, is a French star, who besides being the projected No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft, is the most anticipated basketball prospect since LeBron James. Tom Furcillo for ESPN

NBA senior writer Brian Windhorst and draft expert Jonathan Givony traveled to Paris in January and wrote about the one-of-a-kind draft prospect, the unique strategy for the French star and a village of people who are preparing the league's next No. 1 pick this June. Full story.

Victor Wembanyama's stats

Victor Wembanyama's Stats with Metropolitans 92 GP MIN PTS FG% 3P% FT% REB AST BLK STL TO 21 31.9 22.2 47.2 28.9 81.1 9.5 2.3 3.1 0.9 2.5 Stats through Feb. 10

How to watch Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 games are not televised on TV in the United States. However, you can watch online for free on the NBA app.

The latest Victor Wembanyama news

Feb. 10: Wembanyama finishes just shy of double-double in comeback victory

Wemby recorded 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Met 92's 93-86 win over JDA Dijon.

Feb. 4: Wembanyama scores 20 in defeat

Wembanyama had 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Met 92's 78-77 loss to Blois.

This move from Wemby in the clutch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RznZqxI5fg — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2023

Jan. 27: Wembanyama notches double-double in win over Roanne

Wembanyama put up 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Metropolitans 92's 102-84 loss over Roanne.

Jan. 18: Wembanyama excels in win over Fos-sur-Mer

Wembanyama finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks en route to an 83-82 win over Fos-sur-Mer for the Metropolitans 92's third straight victory. Full story.

Jan. 15: Wembanyama shows off all-around game in win

Wembanyama did a little bit of everything -- knocking down 3s, finding open teammates in traffic, and not even having to leave his feet on a block. Full story.

Another strong performance by Victor Wembanyama in the Mets 92 W 💪

16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK



16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK



For more, download the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/DVMfcY9V0E pic.twitter.com/X6d4gSnbmS — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

Jan. 9: Wembanyama throws down game-winning putback dunk

Wembanyama came through with a clutch putback dunk with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to defeat his old club 84-83. Full story.

Full highlights of Victor Wembanyama's game against former club ASVEL. Finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks and the game-winning shot. https://t.co/Cuor9Idbjm pic.twitter.com/E3YKGBPWkm — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 9, 2023

Dec. 29: Wembanyama dazzles in LNB All-Star Game

Wembanyama continued to dazzle the basketball world with a huge performance in the LNB All-Star Game. Full story.

Dec. 26: Wembanyama puts up double-double in loss

Wembanyama put up a 26-point,18-rebound double-double in his last game of the calendar year, but Metro 92 fell 84-81. Full story.

Dec. 17: Wembanyama shines in win over Paris

Wembanyama finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six blocks en route to a 91-71 win, snapping a two-game losing streak. Full story.

Dec. 11: Wembanyama puts up double-double for Metro 92

Wembanyama's skills were on display with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a loss to Monaco. Full story.

Victor Wembanyama dropped 27 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in an overtime loss to Euroleague team Monaco today. Good competition for NBA scouts to evaluate the projected No. 1 pick against. pic.twitter.com/4eoaNjpfVG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 11, 2022

Dec. 6: Wembanyama shows versatility in Metro 92's loss

Wembanyama's skills were on display once again as he recorded 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a loss. Full story.

Big block ➡️ stepback 3



Wemby is COOKING in Q3 on the NBA App.



📲 https://t.co/0fEZTG2IeY pic.twitter.com/0B30H79j3e — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022

Dec. 2: Wembanyama's fourth-straight 30-point game in win

Wembanyama finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 96-85 win over Fos-sur-Mer. Full story.

Victor Wembanyama explodes for 32 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists as Metropolitans 92 wins their ninth straight win behind more jaw-dropping highlights from the future No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/AUt67aCs1L — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 2, 2022

Nov. 26: Another 30 points for Wembanyama in win

Wembanyama finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in a 92-78 win against Nancy. Full story.

Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama drops 30 again in leading Metopolitans 92 to their eighth straight win, adding 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks. Leading the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks and has his team in 1st place. pic.twitter.com/z5WoMORxqZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 26, 2022

Nov. 20: Wembanyama drops 30 again in win

Victor Wembanyama helps Metropolitans 92 to a seventh consecutive win dropping 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks over his childhood team Nanterre. The projected No. 1 pick is leading the league in scoring and has his team in first place. pic.twitter.com/udnkx3CwaC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 20, 2022

Nov. 14: Wembanyama leads France to blowout win in FIBA World Cup qualifier

Victor Wembanyama led France to a 2-0 record in the FIBA World Cup qualifying window with another big outing against Bosnia today. 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 24 minutes in a 36 point blowout win for the projected No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/TCpyMhkIGi — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 14, 2022

Nov. 4: Wembanyama puts up big numbers in win

Best game of the season for future No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in France with 33 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks. Completely dominated on both ends to help Metropolitans 92 to a sixth straight victory and stay in second place. pic.twitter.com/xgHMHLQvXw — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 4, 2022

Wembanyama picked up a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds, along with 4 assists and 3 blocks. Full story.

Oct. 29: Wembanyama posts double-double in OT win

In another show-stopping performance, the 7-foot-4 prospect posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in Paris-based Metropolitans 92's overtime victory on the road versus JL Bourg-en-Bresse. Full story.

Oct. 21: Wembanyama scores 17 in home victory

Metropolitans 92 dominated ADA Blois, 113-88. Wembanyama had 17 points and 7 rebounds in the home victory. Full story.

Oct. 15: Wembanyama has 24 points in first game back in France

In the 94-89 overtime win, Wembanyama had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks and gave Le Mans its first loss of the season. Full story.

Oct. 6: Wembanyama: LeBron James' praise an 'honor' but still have goals to reach

play 0:21 Wembanyama soars for an emphatic block Victor Wembanyama rises up and sends a layup attempt flying into the stands.

Wembanyama's teammates pulled him aside and showed him a video of LeBron James calling the projected No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft "a generational talent." Full story.

Oct. 5: Agent says no plan to shut down Victor Wembanyama until draft

Wembanyama's agent insists that there's no plan to listen to some team executives who suggest shutting down the projected No. 1 pick until the 2023 NBA draft in June. Full story.

Oct. 4: Wembanyama stars, Scoot Henderson leads G League Ignite to victory

play 0:34 Victor Wembanyama shows off his skills in impressive sequence Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama scores inside, blocks a shot and then drains a 3-pointer all within 30 seconds.

With Chris Paul and A'ja Wilson watching courtside, Wembanyama put on a show in a 37-point performance at the Dollar Loan Center against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Full story.

