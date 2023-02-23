All eyes are on 7-foot-4 French prospect Victor Wembanyama leading up to June's 2023 NBA draft. The 19-year-old that LeBron James dubbed "a generational talent" captivated basketball fans during a two-game exhibition showcase in October against Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite.
With 200 NBA scouts and executives in attendance, Wembanyama showed off his full skill set -- creating his shot off the dribble, running the fast break, shooting step-back 3s, finishing above the rim and using his 8-foot wingspan to serve as a menace at the rim -- cementing his status as the top prospect in basketball over Henderson.
Back in France and with no plans of shutting it down early to prepare for the draft, Wembanyama is slated to play through at least May with French club Metropolitans 92. ESPN has you covered with the latest Wembanyama stats, schedule and updates on the most anticipated draft prospect since James.
NBA senior writer Brian Windhorst and draft expert Jonathan Givony traveled to Paris in January and wrote about the one-of-a-kind draft prospect, the unique strategy for the French star and a village of people who are preparing the league's next No. 1 pick this June. Full story.
Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 games are not televised on TV in the United States. However, you can watch online for free on the NBA app.
Feb. 10: Wembanyama finishes just shy of double-double in comeback victory
Wemby recorded 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Met 92's 93-86 win over JDA Dijon.
LOGO WEMBY 🎯
Watch #NBADraft prospect @vicw_32 and @Metropolitans92 in action
Feb. 4: Wembanyama scores 20 in defeat
Wembanyama had 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Met 92's 78-77 loss to Blois.
This move from Wemby in the clutch 🤯
Jan. 27: Wembanyama notches double-double in win over Roanne
Wembanyama put up 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Metropolitans 92's 102-84 loss over Roanne.
#NBADraft prospect Victor Wembanyama tonight:
31 PTS
14 REB
5 BLK
31 PTS
14 REB
5 BLK
Jan. 18: Wembanyama excels in win over Fos-sur-Mer
Wembanyama finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks en route to an 83-82 win over Fos-sur-Mer for the Metropolitans 92's third straight victory. Full story.
Two-way @vicw_32 in today's @Metropolitans92 win!
11 PTS
7 REB
11 PTS
7 REB
4 BLK
Jan. 15: Wembanyama shows off all-around game in win
Wembanyama did a little bit of everything -- knocking down 3s, finding open teammates in traffic, and not even having to leave his feet on a block. Full story.
Another strong performance by Victor Wembanyama in the Mets 92 W 💪
16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK
For more, download the NBA App:
16 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK
Jan. 9: Wembanyama throws down game-winning putback dunk
Wembanyama came through with a clutch putback dunk with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to defeat his old club 84-83. Full story.
Full highlights of Victor Wembanyama's game against former club ASVEL. Finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks and the game-winning shot. https://t.co/Cuor9Idbjm pic.twitter.com/E3YKGBPWkm— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 9, 2023
Dec. 29: Wembanyama dazzles in LNB All-Star Game
Wembanyama continued to dazzle the basketball world with a huge performance in the LNB All-Star Game. Full story.
Dec. 26: Wembanyama puts up double-double in loss
Wembanyama put up a 26-point,18-rebound double-double in his last game of the calendar year, but Metro 92 fell 84-81. Full story.
Wemby's defensive instincts are special.
Watch @Metropolitans92 live on NBA App.https://t.co/0fEZTG2IeY pic.twitter.com/jRNA8Cy0Qk
Dec. 17: Wembanyama shines in win over Paris
Wembanyama finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six blocks en route to a 91-71 win, snapping a two-game losing streak. Full story.
2-WAY VICTOR WEMBANYAMA ‼️
Dec. 11: Wembanyama puts up double-double for Metro 92
Wembanyama's skills were on display with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a loss to Monaco. Full story.
Victor Wembanyama dropped 27 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals in an overtime loss to Euroleague team Monaco today. Good competition for NBA scouts to evaluate the projected No. 1 pick against. pic.twitter.com/4eoaNjpfVG— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 11, 2022
Dec. 6: Wembanyama shows versatility in Metro 92's loss
Wembanyama's skills were on display once again as he recorded 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a loss. Full story.
Big block ➡️ stepback 3
Wemby is COOKING in Q3
Wemby is COOKING in Q3 on the NBA App.
📲 https://t.co/0fEZTG2IeY pic.twitter.com/0B30H79j3e
Dec. 2: Wembanyama's fourth-straight 30-point game in win
Wembanyama finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 96-85 win over Fos-sur-Mer. Full story.
Victor Wembanyama explodes for 32 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists as Metropolitans 92 wins their ninth straight win behind more jaw-dropping highlights from the future No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/AUt67aCs1L— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 2, 2022
Nov. 26: Another 30 points for Wembanyama in win
Wembanyama finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in a 92-78 win against Nancy. Full story.
Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama drops 30 again in leading Metopolitans 92 to their eighth straight win, adding 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks. Leading the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks and has his team in 1st place. pic.twitter.com/z5WoMORxqZ— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 26, 2022
Nov. 20: Wembanyama drops 30 again in win
Victor Wembanyama helps Metropolitans 92 to a seventh consecutive win dropping 30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks over his childhood team Nanterre. The projected No. 1 pick is leading the league in scoring and has his team in first place. pic.twitter.com/udnkx3CwaC— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 20, 2022
Nov. 14: Wembanyama leads France to blowout win in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Victor Wembanyama led France to a 2-0 record in the FIBA World Cup qualifying window with another big outing against Bosnia today. 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 24 minutes in a 36 point blowout win for the projected No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/TCpyMhkIGi— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 14, 2022
Nov. 4: Wembanyama puts up big numbers in win
Best game of the season for future No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in France with 33 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks. Completely dominated on both ends to help Metropolitans 92 to a sixth straight victory and stay in second place. pic.twitter.com/xgHMHLQvXw— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 4, 2022
Wembanyama picked up a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds, along with 4 assists and 3 blocks. Full story.
Oct. 29: Wembanyama posts double-double in OT win
👑🦄 VICTOR WEMBANYAMA ENCORE MVP !
23 PTS
10 RBDS
4 BLOCKS
28 D'ÉVAL
23 PTS
10 RBDS
4 BLOCKS
28 D'ÉVAL#BetclicELITE #LNBTV @vicw_32 x @Metropolitans92 pic.twitter.com/0n1jCiaWtT
In another show-stopping performance, the 7-foot-4 prospect posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in Paris-based Metropolitans 92's overtime victory on the road versus JL Bourg-en-Bresse. Full story.
Oct. 21: Wembanyama scores 17 in home victory
WEMBY. 👽
Metropolitans 92 dominated ADA Blois, 113-88. Wembanyama had 17 points and 7 rebounds in the home victory. Full story.
Oct. 15: Wembanyama has 24 points in first game back in France
VICTOR. WEMBANYAMA. 🫡🦄
In the 94-89 overtime win, Wembanyama had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks and gave Le Mans its first loss of the season. Full story.
Oct. 6: Wembanyama: LeBron James' praise an 'honor' but still have goals to reach
Victor Wembanyama rises up and sends a layup attempt flying into the stands.
Wembanyama's teammates pulled him aside and showed him a video of LeBron James calling the projected No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft "a generational talent." Full story.
Oct. 5: Agent says no plan to shut down Victor Wembanyama until draft
Wembanyama's agent insists that there's no plan to listen to some team executives who suggest shutting down the projected No. 1 pick until the 2023 NBA draft in June. Full story.
Oct. 4: Wembanyama stars, Scoot Henderson leads G League Ignite to victory
Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama scores inside, blocks a shot and then drains a 3-pointer all within 30 seconds.
With Chris Paul and A'ja Wilson watching courtside, Wembanyama put on a show in a 37-point performance at the Dollar Loan Center against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Full story.