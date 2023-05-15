On Tuesday night, the winner of the 2023 NBA draft lottery -- the most anticipated lottery since 2003 -- will leave Chicago with the No. 1 pick and the opportunity to select Victor Wembanyama on June 22.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are tied with the best odds to land the top pick and all three teams could benefit from inserting the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama into their starting lineups. While there should be little suspense with the top pick, the draft will be immediately intriguing starting at No. 2. Alabama's Brandon Miller and G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson have been projected as the No. 2 pick this draft season, and Overtime Elite twins Amen and Ausar Thompson could be in consideration depending on team need.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo break down how the NBA lottery works, why Wembanyama is a lock to go No. 1 overall and what's at stake for the teams participating in Tuesday's festivities.

How does the NBA lottery work?

The league utilizes a complex lottery system that involves drawing numbered ping-pong balls, with every possible combination of those digits assigned to a specific team. The actual drawing takes place in closed quarters, where numbers are drawn in order to determine the first four spots in the draft.