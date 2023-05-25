We know the San Antonio Spurs aren't actually going to trade the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

But what if a trade offer landed on the desk of Spurs general manager Brian Wright that at least forced the organization to briefly consider it ... before saying no?

Projected as the first player off the board in Jonathan Givony's latest NBA mock draft, Victor Wembanyama was not at last week's draft combine, as he's concluding his season with Metropolitans 92 in France. But NBA teams have seen enough of the 19-year-old French big leading up to the draft that NBA commissioner Adam Silver could announce the pick immediately after declaring the Spurs are on the clock.

That was the task of our NBA insiders as they were asked to play the role of GM and propose hypothetical trades for San Antonio's top overall pick, and the right to draft Wembanyama on June 22, that wouldn't make Wright immediately hang up the phone (which he'd probably do anyway).

Center Joel Embiid won his first MVP award this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

"Process 2.0" in Philly