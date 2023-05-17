Eastern Conference finals live updates: Heat vs. Celtics Game 1

The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics take on eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

The Heat and Celtics have a storied history that spans decades, including the two teams having faced each other in the East finals three times in the past four years.

The Heat, however, have had an unprecedented path through the postseason. Led by Jimmy Butler, affectionately known as "Playoff Jimmy," Miami pieced together one of the most improbable runs in NBA history -- making it into the playoffs through the play-in tournament, then knocking off the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and No. 5 seed New York Knicks.

The Celtics have eliminated the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks and No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers, in their quest for a second straight Finals appearance. Jayson Tatum put together a Game 7 performance to remember when he dropped 51 points on the Sixers to advance.

It's Heat vs. Celtics. Butler vs. Tatum. Underdog vs. Top Dog.

Keep up with all the action from Game 1 here.