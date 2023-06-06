MIAMI -- Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a broken right hand.

During Tuesday's media availability, which happened before the news that Herro would be out, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said the team was "encouraged" by Herro's recent rehab.

"We're taking it one day at a time," Spoelstra said. "And I know that sounds like a cliché. He did the practice with the group. He is going to do a full-contact workout after this. We'll evaluate that. We'll meet with the training staff later on today and probably [Wednesday], and we'll just continue this process. He has not been cleared yet, so that's where we are. But we're encouraged by the work that he's been doing."

Herro has been out since breaking his hand in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. While he was hopeful prior to the Finals that he would be able to return at some point, it remains unclear if and when that return will take place.

The good news for the Heat is as they come into Game tied 1-1 with the Nuggets, there remains a tangible belief within the locker room that they will find a way to win no matter who is on the floor. The group remains loose and focused as it prepares to play at home Wednesday night.

"We know our group," Spoelstra said, while describing both the intensity of the moment and the ability to enjoy it as well.. "They live on the razor's edge. There's an edginess to this group. The 'on' button is usually on.

"I think we've found better ways, more productive ways in the moments in between just to not exhale, not to relax, but just to recharge, get our minds off of that so that you can gear up the next day emotionally, physically, spiritually, all of those things. It's tough to always be on that 'on' button."