The Miami Heat suddenly have a lot of cards they can play with guard Tyler Herro, but selecting the correct one is a delicate matter.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra revealed Sunday that Herro has been doing contact work for the past week, ever since the team arrived in Denver. Out seven weeks since breaking his right (shooting) hand in the playoff opener in Milwaukee, Herro now appears he could be a giant X factor as he nears his return.

By securing a crucial 111-108 Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets to even the NBA Finals at 1-1 and steal home court for the fourth consecutive series, the Heat are anything but desperate going into Game 3 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). And that opens up options.

Option 1: If ready -- and with more time for additional ramp-up work before Game 3 -- Herro could make his return. Even if in a limited, dip-your-toe-in-the-water role.