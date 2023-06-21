Check out the best playoff highlights from Bruce Brown as he declines his player option with the Nuggets. (2:19)

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, one of the catalysts of the reigning NBA champions, is declining his $6.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, his agent, Ty Sullivan of CAA Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown, who said "nobody wanted me" when he hit free agency last summer before agreeing to a deal with the Nuggets, should expect a far more robust market this offseason after playing a key role in Denver's run to the first NBA championship in franchise history.

The 6-foot-4 Brown has a unique blend of skills that proved invaluable in the playoffs as he guarded multiple positions, helped power the Nuggets' transition game and created shots at the rim both as a ball handler and cutter.

Brown averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals while playing the sixth-most minutes on the Nuggets in 20 games this postseason.

Because the Nuggets have not established early Bird rights on Brown, the most they can offer him in free agency is $7.8 million for next season, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Brown, 26, has averaged 8.5 points per game in five seasons with the Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.