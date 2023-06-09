Ahead of the 2023 NBA draft on June 22, teams are already making moves.

The Denver Nuggets, already busy trying to win an NBA title, kicked things off by swinging a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. What pieces could Denver add around the core duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

What other moves are in store throughout the rest of the postseason and offseason? ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton is grading all the biggest trades.

MORE: NBA Finals schedule and news

PRE-DRAFT DEALS

June 9: Nuggets get package of picks in deal with Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2029 first-round pick

Denver Nuggets get:

2023 second-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2024 second-round pick