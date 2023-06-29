New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has exercised his $12.9 million option for the 2023-2024 season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hart, 28, was a revelation after coming over to the Knicks from Portland in a deal at the NBA's trade deadline, one that saw him reunited with fellow former Villanova star Jalen Brunson.

Hart shot a blistering 58 percent overall and 51.9 percent from 3-point range in 25 games as a Knick during the regular season, partnering with Immanuel Quickley to form one of the league's most potent second units. He was also a key part of New York's postseason run, fitting seamlessly into coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

Hart is one of the best undersized rebounders in the league and he's capable of defending multiple positions. He's also a good facilitator and finisher at the rim; the hot shooting he flashed in New York was the missing piece to complete an all-around offensive game.

The sixth-year pro has now played on four teams across his NBA career, beginning with the Los Angeles Lakers before going on to the New Orleans Pelicans for two-plus seasons and then spending a year -- across two seasons -- with Portland before being moved on to New York.