Free agent center Dwight Powell has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A veteran of 10 NBA seasons, Powell has spent nearly all of his career with Dallas after arriving via trade during his rookie season.

Powell, who turns 32 in July, is a strong defender and excellent screener who can play both power forward and center. He's turned into one of Luka Doncic's favorite pick-and-roll partners over the years and has consistently been one of the better roll men in the league since he began playing with Doncic. The pair have connected on 1,589 pick-and-rolls over the last two seasons, the third-most by any duo during that span, according to Second Spectrum.

Powell averaged 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game last season while shooting 73.2% from the field. He's played in 31 playoff games over the course of his career, starting 18 of them.

The Mavs have reshaped their frontcourt rotation this offseason, acquiring Richaun Holmes in a deal with the Sacramento Kings and drafting talented prospect Dereck Lively II in the first round of last month's draft.