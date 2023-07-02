Drake trolls former Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet

Drake is saying goodbye to a Toronto icon.

On Sunday, Fred VanVleet, who recently signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, said goodbye to Toronto Raptors fans in an emotional post on Instagram.

Drake, notable for his Raptors fandom, responded with a little bit of trolling.

"My look alike...the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!!" he commented. "Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons........I mean the Rockets."

VanVleet, who was an integral part of the Raptors' 2018-19 championship team, responded with a simple "relax."