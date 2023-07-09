LAS VEGAS -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will miss Sunday's contest against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama at the Las Vegas Summer League with a right shoulder injury, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Henderson, the No. 3 pick in last month's NBA draft, suffered the injury in the third quarter of Portland's loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night to open the Blazers' summer league schedule. Henderson had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists before exiting.

His summer league matchup with Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick last month, has been anticipated since the two of them went head-to-head here last fall when Henderson was playing for G League Ignite and Wembanyama performed for French team Metropolitans 92.

But while Henderson's debut was dampened by an injury Friday, Wembanyama's was headlined by an off-night, as he finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks but shot just 2-for-13 from the field.

Turner Sports first reported Henderson would miss Sunday's game.