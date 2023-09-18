Check out some of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s best moments from the 2022-23 NBA season as he is signing with the 76ers. (1:57)

Free agent guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oubre could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden, who has requested a trade out of Philadelphia.

The Sixers lost Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton in free agency, meaning Oubre has a chance to walk into a lot of minutes, and a really significant scoring role, off the bench.

Oubre, 27, will be entering his ninth season in the league and has developed into a solid scorer, averaging 20.3 points in 48 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season. He is a career 43.4% shooter from the field and averaged 32.3 minutes per game last season in Charlotte.

He missed a chunk of last season after having surgery to fix a torn ligament in his hand but returned after the All-Star break.

After spending his first three years in the league with the Washington Wizards, Oubre spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors before landing in Charlotte in 2021.

A pure scorer, Oubre has had the most success thus far in his career with the ball in his hands as a secondary creator.

Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps was included in this report.