Crafting the best Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

When the United States men's basketball team arrives at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, it will almost certainly do so with a stronger roster than the one that finished fourth at the 2023 FIBA Olympic World Cup and featured only four NBA All-Stars.

Sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst earlier this week that MVPs Stephen Curry and LeBron James, along with James' Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, are among the superstars with interest in playing in 2024.

Let's imagine a world where every player eligible to represent the USA in Paris is healthy and willing to play next year. Who would make the 12-player roster? In making my choices, I followed a few important ground rules to keep things realistic:

• We're picking the best team, not necessarily the best players

• Proven USA Basketball success is a key factor

• Young players who can be part of the future should be included

With those criteria in mind, let's take a look at a possible Redeem Team 2.0.

Starting five