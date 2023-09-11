Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe debate whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan faced more scrutiny during their careers. (2:17)

There is robust interest from NBA superstars, including past gold-medal winners LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to join USA Basketball for the 2024 Paris Games, with Stephen Curry also pondering an Olympic debut, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Curry has expressed an interest to play for Steve Kerr, his Golden State Warriors coach, sources told ESPN.

Several players who were part of the 2021 gold-medal-winning team in Tokyo who didn't play this summer, including Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and two-time gold medalist Draymond Green, are also candidates to return, sources told ESPN.

Kevin Durant has won three Olympic golds and would be a candidate to play again.

Team USA has done some recruiting of Joel Embiid, who holds both United States and French citizenship, but the Philadelphia 76ers star has thus far been noncommittal.

Health obviously will play a large role in how the team comes together. James, Davis and Embiid have all battled various injures at the end of recent seasons.

James, 38, won a bronze in 2004 and golds in 2008 and 2012. Davis won gold in 2012 and was part of the World Cup winner when he last played for Team USA in 2014.

The past three major international basketball tournaments have been in Asia, and scheduling changes and COVID have made getting commitments from superstar players challenging for Team USA.

USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill has said playing in this year's World Cup was not a requirement to be considered for the Olympic team.

The U.S. has won the past four Olympic golds in basketball but just two of the past six World Cups.

Team USA failed to medal at the World Cup in Manila.