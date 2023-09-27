        <
          Sports world reacts to Blazers trading Damian Lillard to Bucks

          Dame Time! Relive Damian Lillard's clutch shots with the Blazers (1:21)

          Take a look back at some of Damian Lillard's jaw-dropping moments in Portland as his time there comes to a close. (1:21)

          • ESPN.com
          Sep 27, 2023, 08:29 PM

          Longtime Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will suit up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after a three-team deal.

          The Blazers will acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Phoenix Suns will acquire Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

          The trade puts an end to months of speculation and rumors about a potential landing spot. Lillard has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with Portland, earning seven All-Star and All-NBA appearances. He formally requested a trade in early July.

          Athletes reacted to the blockbuster move on social media, including Lillard himself:

          From the source

          Players involved in the deal

          Former teammates

          CJ McCollum, who played with Lillard from 2013-21, reacted to the Suns acquiring two of his former teammates.

          New York Knicks forward Josh Hart, who played with Lillard from 2021-22, comments about the Bucks-Knicks matchup on Christmas Day.

          Evan Turner, who played with Lillard from 2016-19, wondered about the potential of Lillard and Giannis together.

          Maurice Harkless, who played with Lillard from 2015-19, was left speechless.

          Miami Heat players chime in

          A source told Andscape's Marc J. Spears that the Heat were a preferred destination for Lillard when he made his trade request on July 1. But, trade talks fizzled out throughout the summer.

          Heat guard Tyler Herro -- whose name was circulating in potential trade scenarios involving Lillard -- reacted to Miami star Jimmy Butler's social media post.

          Heat guard Josh Richardson, who previously wore No. 0 in Miami, Lillard's jersey number, comments on potentially getting his number back.

          Others around the sports world