Take a look back at some of Damian Lillard's jaw-dropping moments in Portland as his time there comes to a close. (1:21)

Longtime Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will suit up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after a three-team deal.

The Blazers will acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Phoenix Suns will acquire Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

The trade puts an end to months of speculation and rumors about a potential landing spot. Lillard has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with Portland, earning seven All-Star and All-NBA appearances. He formally requested a trade in early July.

Athletes reacted to the blockbuster move on social media, including Lillard himself:

From the source

The casuals won't be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be ... and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned



Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

Players involved in the deal

#RipCity ! From bottom of my heart THANK YOU for everything! ❤️



My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire @trailblazers organization and fans.



Much love 🤝



Nurk pic.twitter.com/r5Dr18CISK — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) September 27, 2023

Former teammates

CJ McCollum, who played with Lillard from 2013-21, reacted to the Suns acquiring two of his former teammates.

Suns got nas and nurk with a shooter Sheesh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2023

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart, who played with Lillard from 2021-22, comments about the Bucks-Knicks matchup on Christmas Day.

Christmas at my house @Dame_Lillard — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 27, 2023

Evan Turner, who played with Lillard from 2016-19, wondered about the potential of Lillard and Giannis together.

This is type crazy



The potential dominance 🤯 https://t.co/1VjzsIhqus — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 27, 2023

Maurice Harkless, who played with Lillard from 2015-19, was left speechless.

🫨🫨 — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 27, 2023

Miami Heat players chime in

A source told Andscape's Marc J. Spears that the Heat were a preferred destination for Lillard when he made his trade request on July 1. But, trade talks fizzled out throughout the summer.

Heat guard Tyler Herro -- whose name was circulating in potential trade scenarios involving Lillard -- reacted to Miami star Jimmy Butler's social media post.

What he said https://t.co/S6Diyx8s5z — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 27, 2023

Heat guard Josh Richardson, who previously wore No. 0 in Miami, Lillard's jersey number, comments on potentially getting his number back.

Well... i think we all know what my number will be now lol — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 27, 2023

Others around the sports world

Daaaaaaaaamn!!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 27, 2023

NBA fans can you imagine the Lilliard and Giannis pick and roll?? They'll be unstoppable! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

Losing Jrue is Big. That's all imma say — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 27, 2023

Dame wanted to go to Miami and they sent this man to Milwaukee. Gonna be fun to watch with Giannis but that's dirty work by Portland. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 27, 2023

DAME AND GIANNIS. OMG. — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) September 27, 2023