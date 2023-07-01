Adrian Wojnarowski suggests the Clippers, the 76ers and the Heat will be in the hunt for Damian Lillard. (1:49)

Which teams could provide the best package for a Damian Lillard trade? (1:49)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

The Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources told ESPN.

Lillard's preference is to be traded to the Heat, a source told Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets.

Lillard had contemplated requesting a trade when he met with the Blazers and general manager Joe Cronin on Monday, but wanted to give them every opportunity to improve the roster as free agency opened so he remained as quiet and supportive as he could this week, sources said. On Friday night he made the decision to ask for a trade.

Lillard has stuck with the franchise that chose him with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA draft through two seasons in which Portland did not make the postseason following eight consecutive trips. But after the Blazers opted to use their No. 3 pick in last month's draft on guard Scoot Henderson, the future direction of the franchise was clear.

Should Lillard leave, it will be after 11 seasons in which he made seven All-Star and All-NBA teams and led Portland to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2018-19. He ranks first in Blazers history in both points and 3-pointers and second in assists.

Lillard, who turns 33 on July 15, had a career year last season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists, but played just 58 games as he sat out the last month. The highlight of Lillard's season came Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets when he exploded for 71 points.

His points per game would be the most by a player to change teams the following season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.