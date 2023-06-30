Tim Legler discusses why bringing back Jerami Grant makes sense for the Blazers with or without Damian Lillard. (0:50)

The Portland Trail Blazers are in agreement with free agent forward Jerami Grant on a five-year, $160 million contract, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Grant, 29, played in 63 games last season for Portland, averaging 20.5 points per game -- eclipsing the 20-point mark for the second time in his career -- while shooting a career-best 40% from 3-point range.

The versatile, rangy forward has had a well-traveled NBA career since being drafted with the 39th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft. He spent two-plus seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to Oklahoma City and then to Denver ahead of the 2019-20 season. After a season in Denver, Grant signed a three-year deal with Detroit in the 2020 offseason, playing for the Pistons for two seasons before he was traded to Portland last summer.

Already seen as a plus at the defensive end, Grant has steadily grown into a reliable scorer and shooter; his 5.7 3-point attempts per game last season was also a career high. He was one of the top wings on the market this offseason.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.