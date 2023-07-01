Damian Lillard's request for a trade one day into free agency has the Portland Trail Blazers on the clock.

As Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported, the Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring a Lillard trade. Lillard's preference is to be traded to the Heat, a source told Andscape's Marc J. Spears. Lillard also has a deep respect for the San Antonio Spurs organization, sources told Shelburne.

Here is a look at what the potential suitors can offer in trade talks, who is likely off the table and the challenges each team faces.

Lillard has four years and $200 million left on his contract. Because of the new collective bargaining agreement, teams would have to use the 110% traded player exception if a Lillard trade would leave them over the first or second apron. If a team is below either apron and uses the 125% trade player exception (sending out less in matching salary), they would not be allowed to exceed the $172 million first apron in any transaction, including signing a player.

