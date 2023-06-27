The NBA offseason is closing in on the Friday start of free agency, but it sure feels like the trade deadline across the Association.

The league has already witnessed a flurry of blockbuster trades over the past 10 days, mostly involving the Washington Wizards, home of the NBA's latest massive rebuild.

First, it was dealing Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, a move that sent Chris Paul to the nation's capital. Three days later, the Wizards sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, with Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies in the three-team trade.

Finally, Washington moved CP3 to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole and two draft picks.

Are the Wizards done? We don't know, but our group of NBA Insiders is breaking down a few deals that could shake up the league, including two that get Damian Lillard off the Portland Trail Blazers and one that solves the Los Angeles Lakers' revolving door at point guard.