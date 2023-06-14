NBA free agency 2023: Latest deals, news, buzz and reports

NBA free agency season is almost upon us. While this year's list of free agents doesn't contain as many superstars as those in years past, there could be plenty of player movement via trades, which we've seen in recent offseasons. Among the big names who are free agents are Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, who could be headed to the fifth different team of his career. His former Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden could be following him into free agency if Harden declines his player option with the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet might also be looking for a new home after spending the first seven years of his career north of the border.

We'll have all the latest news and reports as our team of NBA insiders chases down every bit of information to keep you plugged in as the NBA reshapes itself once again this summer.

June 14

1:07 p.m. ET: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, new team president Michael Winger and Beal's agent -- Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports -- are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to the franchise, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

8:38 a.m. ET: Are the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal going to go their separate ways? Brian Windhorst said on "Get Up" that a Beal trade would be hard to put together not only because of his remaining contract (four years, $207.7 million), but because he has a no-trade clause and can veto any potential deal. Still, he adds, "if the Wizards are going to make a move with Bradley Beal, it looks like it could be before the draft next week."

8:06 a.m. ET: Could Zion Williamson be on the move? Brian Windhorst said on "Get Up" that "the league is certainly wondering if the Pelicans are going to make, for the first time truly, Zion Williamson available." Williamson, who has played just 29 games over the past two seasons, is entering the first year of a five-year, $193 million contract extension.

June 12

2:59 p.m. ET: In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. VanVleet, 29, has played his entire seven-year NBA career with the Raptors. Last season, he averaged 19.3 points and a career-best 7.2 assists per game.

June 7

6:56 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns ownership and executives had a series of conversations with Chris Paul and his representatives on the All-Star point guard's future with the franchise, including the possibility that he could be waived by the NBA's June 28 guarantee date on his contract, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million for the 2023-24 season is guaranteed if he's waived -- unless the Suns keep Paul past that June 28 deadline date.