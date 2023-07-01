Check out some of LaMelo Ball's best plays last season with the Hornets as he signs a five-year extension with the franchise. (1:59)

Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has agreed in principle on a five-year designated rookie max extension that could be worth as much as $260 million, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball becomes the third player from the 2020 draft class to sign a max extension, along with Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane.

The Hornets had been one of just two NBA franchises to not have given out a contract worth more than $120 million, along with the Orlando Magic. The two previous biggest contracts in Hornets history were worth $120 million, to Gordon Hayward and to Nicolas Batum; Ball's deal could be worth more than both of those combined.

Ball, who will turn 22 in August, is one of just six players in the NBA to average at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists over the past two seasons. He averaged career highs in points (23.3) and assists (8.4) last season but was limited to just 36 games by multiple ankle sprains that culminated with a right ankle sprain that ended his season in February.

Ball boasts deep range from beyond the arc, hitting 37.6% of his 3s last season on 10.6 attempts per game. He became just the fifth player in NBA history to average four made 3-pointers per game last season (minimum 30 games played), joining Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Klay Thompson.

The Rookie of the Year in 2021, Ball has shown the ability to not just shoot but create, for himself and for teammates, as a 6-foot-7 point guard. His nine career triple-doubles is already the most in Hornets franchise history.

With the addition of Brandon Miller, the No. 2 selection in the 2023 NBA draft, Ball should have a solid running mate in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.