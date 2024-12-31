Russell Westbrook goes without a missed shot or a turnover as he extends his career triple-double record. (1:48)

SALT LAKE CITY -- Russell Westbrook became the third player in NBA history to have a triple-double with zero turnovers and shoot 100% from the field and the free throw line in the Denver Nuggets' 132-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

According to ESPN Research, Westbrook joins Denver's Nikola Jokic, who achieved the feat on Oct. 20, 2018, against the Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis, who joined the group Nov. 6 in a game against the Toronto Raptors. All three games were played after NBA turnovers were first tracked in the 1977-78 season.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 7 for 7 from the field and 2 for 2 from the free throw line in the victory. The effort resulted in Westbrook's 201st career triple-double, most in NBA history, and it is the second of those 201 in which he shot 100% from the field, according to ESPN Research.

"First-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game," Denver coach Michael Malone said of Westbrook. "And what I admire so much about him, aside from the leadership and toughness that he brings every single day, is he's got no ego."

Westbrook wasn't the only box score standout Monday. Jokic also had a triple-double with 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists, and Jamal Murray had 10 assists to go along with 20 points. But in the postgame news conferences, the talk centered on Westbrook.

"He came here for one reason and that's to help us win a championship," Malone said. "And he hates to lose, and that's another thing I love about him. He's built the right way, and I'll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day."

Jordan Clarkson scored 24, and Collin Sexton had 22 for the Jazz, who led 66-64 at the break. But Denver outscored the Jazz 34-23 in the third to build some separation.

"Multiple guys played well," Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. said on the Nuggets' postgame show on Altitude TV. "Russ and Jo both with triple-doubles ... it was a total team effort."

Both teams were missing a starting forward. Denver's Aaron Gordon sat out due to a right calf strain and Utah's John Collins missed his fourth straight game because of a hip bruise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.