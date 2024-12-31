Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered week-to-week, according to the team, as he recovers from a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

The Grizzlies announced the diagnosis Monday and said further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Morant was injured when he ran hard into a screen set by New Orleans center Daniel Theis during the Grizzlies' game against the Pelicans on Friday night. The screen caused Morant to fall to the floor and was originally ruled an offensive foul, but the call was overturned via replay review after the Pelicans challenged.

Morant kept his right arm hanging below his injured shoulder when he later returned to the bench area.

He sat out Sunday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, his 13th missed game this season due to a variety of injuries, including a posterior hip subluxation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. He is in jeopardy of falling short of the league's 65-game minimum required to be eligible for All-NBA consideration and other major awards.

Morant, 25, was limited to nine games last season before a torn labrum in the same shoulder ended his season. He is averaging 21.2 points and 7.9 assists in 20 games for the 22-11 Grizzlies.

Information from ESPN's Tim MacMahon and The Associated Press was included in this report.