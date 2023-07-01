Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Kevin Bradbury with LIFT Sports Management told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beverley struggled to make an impact with the Los Angeles Lakers to start the season but ended the year strong after a buyout landed him with the Chicago Bulls, who made a late push to qualify for the Eastern Conference play-in game.

Beverley, who turns 35 in July, is a hard-nosed defender who has made an NBA career out of playing with incredible energy. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season while shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Beverley, an NBA All-Defensive Team first-team selection in 2017 with the Houston Rockets, is heading into his 12th NBA season and has played for five different franchises.