Adrian Wojnarowski discusses how the Celtics, Grizzlies and Wizards completed their three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis. (3:36)

The Washington Wizards are completing a three-way deal with the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies that will send Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics and Tyus Jones to the Wizards, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night.

The Wizards are also acquiring Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala in the deal too, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies are sending the No. 25 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft and a 2024 first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors to the Celtics, sources told Wojnarowski. The 2024 pick is top-four protected, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Celtics are sending the 35th pick on Thursday to the Wizards in the deal, sources told Wojnarowski.

Porzingis is opting into his $36 million player option for the 2023-2024 season, Wojnarowski reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, a three-team trade between the Celtics, LA Clippers and Wizards that would have seen the Celtics acquire Porzingis and the Clippers land Malcolm Brogdon fell apart, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Celtics didn't want to wait any deeper into Wednesday night on the completion of the proposed three-way trade and pivoted away from including the Clippers in the deal, sources told Wojnarowski.

In that proposed trade, the Wizards would have received Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and the 30th pick in Thursday's draft from the Clippers, along with forward Danilo Gallinari from Boston, sources told Wojnarowski.

In nine seasons with Boston, Smart averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Smart, who has three years left on his contract, was the Celtics' first-round pick in the 2014 draft.

Porzingis averaged a career-high 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 65 games for the Wizards this past season.

Jones averaged a career-high 10.3 points and 5.2 assists in 80 games for Memphis last season. He has a $14 million contract in 2023-24 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, according to Marks.