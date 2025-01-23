Shai Gilgeous-Alexander unleashes 54 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the Thunder's win over the Jazz. (2:01)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 123-114 on Wednesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 17 of 35 field goals and 17 of 18 free throws to surpass his previous career best of 45 points. He also tallied 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

"It's always fun, I guess, to get career highs, always fun to knock things off your list," he said. "And to have the support of the city behind you is special for sure."

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Thunder player with a 50-point game since Russell Westbrook scored 50 in 2017 against the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN Research. He is also only the fourth player in Thunder history to record 50 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game, joining Westbrook (four times), Kevin Durant and Ray Allen.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in the first half to help Oklahoma City take a 57-55 lead at the break. He put up 18 points in the third quarter as the Thunder took a 95-89 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander took a break to start the final quarter, and the Thunder led 102-99 when he checked back in. He hit a 3-pointer that gave OKC a 115-106 lead and secured his career night. He then scored his 50th point on a pull-up jumper over Lauri Markkanen with 1:28 to go that gave the Thunder a 119-110 lead.

After it was all over, Gilgeous-Alexander was content with his performance but said he could have scored even more.

"I felt like I could've had a lot more, and I know that's going to sound very spoiled," he explained. "I feel like I didn't really have that great of a night, left a few on the table; but there's room to improve, and that's a good thing."

Jalen Williams added 25 points for the Thunder (36-7), who are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's best record.

John Collins had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Collin Sexton registered 18 points and 9 assists and Walker Kessler added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.