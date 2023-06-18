NBA trade tracker: Grades, details for all deals for 2023-24

Adrian Wojnarowski discusses possible offseason moves the Lakers will look to make. (1:31)

Why Woj doesn't see Lakers going after a big star this offseason (1:31)

The NBA offseason is underway, but before the Denver Nuggets even wrapped up this year's title, they got a jump on trade season by swinging a deal during the Finals.

That rare move, which involved a swap of draft picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder, could set the tone for a busy trade season. All-Star guard Bradley Beal is already on the move. Will Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson and others follow suit? Will teams like the Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies capitalize on their large cache of draft picks by taking a big swing?

Keep this page bookmarked: We'll have a rundown of every trade, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.

MORE: Get the latest buzz | Trade grades roundup

PRE-DRAFT TRADES

Washington Wizards get:

G Chris Paul

G Landry Shamet

Multiple second-round picks

Multiple pick swaps

Phoenix Suns get:

G Bradley Beal

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2029 first-round pick

Denver Nuggets get:

2023 second-round pick (No. 37)

2024 first-round pick

2024 second-round pick