NBA trade tracker: Grades, details for all deals for 2023-24

The NBA offseason is underway, but before the Denver Nuggets even wrapped up this year's title, they got a jump on trade season by swinging a deal during the Finals.
That rare move, which involved a swap of draft picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder, could set the tone for a busy trade season. All-Star guard Bradley Beal is already on the move. Will Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson and others follow suit? Will teams like the Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies capitalize on their large cache of draft picks by taking a big swing?
PRE-DRAFT TRADES
June 18: Wizards send Beal to Phoenix
Washington Wizards get:
G Chris Paul
G Landry Shamet
Multiple second-round picks
Multiple pick swaps
Phoenix Suns get:
G Bradley Beal
June 9: Nuggets get package of picks in deal with Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
2029 first-round pick
Denver Nuggets get:
2023 second-round pick (No. 37)
2024 first-round pick
2024 second-round pick