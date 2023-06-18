        <
          NBA trade tracker: Grades, details for all deals for 2023-24

          Jun 18, 2023, 08:41 PM

          The NBA offseason is underway, but before the Denver Nuggets even wrapped up this year's title, they got a jump on trade season by swinging a deal during the Finals.

          That rare move, which involved a swap of draft picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder, could set the tone for a busy trade season. All-Star guard Bradley Beal is already on the move. Will Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson and others follow suit? Will teams like the Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies capitalize on their large cache of draft picks by taking a big swing?

          Keep this page bookmarked: We'll have a rundown of every trade, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.

          PRE-DRAFT TRADES

          June 18: Wizards send Beal to Phoenix

          Washington Wizards get:
          G Chris Paul
          G Landry Shamet
          Multiple second-round picks
          Multiple pick swaps

          Phoenix Suns get:
          G Bradley Beal

          June 9: Nuggets get package of picks in deal with Thunder

          Oklahoma City Thunder get:
          2029 first-round pick

          Denver Nuggets get:

          2023 second-round pick (No. 37)
          2024 first-round pick
          2024 second-round pick