James Harden and P.J. Tucker walk into Crypto.com Arena after being traded from the 76ers to the Clippers. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

In a move to preserve roster flexibility, the LA Clippers are trading forward Filip Petrusev and cash to the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Petrusev, 23, arrived in the James Harden trade from Philadelphia this week, and the Kings will now get a chance to evaluate him and see whether he has a future with them.

The Clippers have 13 players under contract now.

Petrusev, who is from Serbia, was the 50th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He remained in Europe for two seasons before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in July and joining the NBA.

Petrusev has two years left on his contract and is set to make $1.1 million this season, with $560,000 guaranteed and the remaining balance becoming guaranteed should he still be on the roster on Jan. 7. His $1.9 million salary for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed.