As Bol Bol hits waivers, check out some of his best plays from last season. (1:57)

The Phoenix Suns continued their productive offseason Sunday by agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent forward Bol Bol, sending Cameron Payne and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for a future second-rounder, and acquiring three future second-round picks from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick swap, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bol, 23, set career highs in virtually every category in his fourth NBA season, playing in 70 games -- and starting 33 -- for Orlando, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He gives the Suns another long, athletic player with upside to put around a core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton. Bol's deal for next season is fully guaranteed, sources said.

The Suns currently have 11 players on minimum deals behind their four stars.

By moving on from Payne, the Suns save a projected $26.4 million in luxury taxes for next season, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, while also creating a $6.5 million trade exception.

The 28-year-old point guard revived his career the past three-plus seasons with the Suns, joining them for their impressive run in the 2020 bubble and sticking around for the past three seasons. He played a part in Phoenix's run to the NBA Finals in 2021 and averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Suns this past season. Phoenix also is intrigued by the potential of Jordan Goodwin, the third-year guard who came to Phoenix from Washington in the Beal trade last month.

That Beal trade ultimately left the Suns without any future second-round picks of their own to move over the next seven years. However, after trades with Memphis and Sunday's deals with the Spurs and Magic, the Suns now have six future second-rounders to go with four first-round selections.

Phoenix will now receive the worst of the three first-rounders between itself, Washington and Orlando in 2026, as the Suns continue to aggressively bet on themselves. Owner Mat Ishbia has completely revamped the franchise -- including replacing former coach Monty Williams with Frank Vogel -- since officially taking over for Robert Sarver in February.