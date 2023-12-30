Check out the highlights from O.G. Anunoby's season so far as he is traded to the Knicks. (1:45)

The New York Knicks are acquiring forward O.G. Anunoby in a trade that sends RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Knicks, who are also getting forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn in the deal, have been pursuing Anunoby for a significant period of time and are determined to re-sign him as a free agent this summer, sources said.

Anunoby, 26, has been one of the league's most coveted trade assets in the past two years, and now the Knicks get the opportunity to sell him on a future in New York before his free agency. The Knicks have been firm believers in Anunoby fitting well in a lineup with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

New York, which is 17-14 and seventh in the Eastern Conference, maintains significant draft assets to make more impactful trades in the coming weeks and months.

Anunoby has averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season. He ranked second in defensive half-court matchups against All-Stars a year ago, trailing only Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges, according to ESPN Stats & Information data. Anunoby has averaged 1.7 steals per game over the past two years, third most in the NBA.

The Raptors (12-19) bring back Barrett, who is from Canada; Quickley, a high-scoring bench guard; and a 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons. Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. Quickley is averaging career highs in points (15.0), field goal percentage (45.4) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.5) this season.

Quickley, who finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, ranks in the top five in total points and plus-minus off the bench this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info research.

Toronto is expected to continue to explore trades involving forward Pascal Siakam, but there are no deals with traction now, sources said. Both Siakam and Anunoby could be free agents this summer.

The trade is the first between the teams since 2013 and comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between the franchises. The Knicks sued the Raptors and members of the organization in August over allegations that a former Knicks employee sent confidential files to the Raptors upon his departure. There is no change to the lawsuit's status despite the trade, sources said.