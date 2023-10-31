The best of James Harden's 2022-23 season with the 76ers (1:58)

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers are sending Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap to Philadelphia, according to sources. Along with Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev are headed to Los Angeles as part of the deal.

Harden, 34, requested a trade in June when he opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. During a promotional appearance in China in August, he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "a liar" multiple times, and acknowledged earlier this month upon rejoining the team that their relationship was irreparable.

Harden had yet to play for Philadelphia this season, though he was on the bench with his teammates during Sunday's game, wearing jeans and a green hoodie, after participating in the 76ers' pregame walkthrough and video session.

Harden was expected to take part in Tuesday's practice at the team's Camden, New Jersey, facility.

A 10-time All-Star, Harden has been one of the league's top players for the past decade, winning three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.

Harden, who grew up in Southern California and starred at Artesia High School in Lakewood, had expressed a desire to be traded to the Clippers. The move reunites him with Russell Westbrook, his former teammate on the Oklahoma City Thunder.