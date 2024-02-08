Austin Rivers and Kendrick Perkins react to the Bucks' trade for Patrick Beverley. (1:34)

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

For Beverley, 35, it means a reunion with the coach Doc Rivers, with whom he spent several seasons as part of the LA Clippers.

Milwaukee, which has been searching for perimeter defensive help in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, gets a player who fortifies a defensive unit that has struggled all season, entering Thursday's action ranked 18th in defensive rating.

Beverley, 35, averaged 6.3 points across 47 games for Philadelphia this season. The Bucks will be Beverley's sixth team since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Payne, 29, is averaging 6.2 points and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range, giving Philadelphia a second strong 3-point shooter on deadline day after it acquired Buddy Hield earlier Thursday.

The 76ers entered Thursday ranked among the bottom five teams in the league in 3-point shooting.

In another move, the Bucks are trading Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN. Lopez is expected to be waived by the Kings and become a free agent, sources told ESPN.