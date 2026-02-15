Stephen Curry to make return to 3-point contest in 2027

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Stephen Curry will make his return to the 3-point competition next year in Phoenix, he announced on NBC Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps buoyed by seeing fellow veteran Damian Lillard win the contest in Los Angeles, Curry made the announcement during the All-Star Game, where he is out with a knee injury. Curry added that he will try to persuade former teammate Klay Thompson to join him in the contest.

Curry won the contest most recently in 2021 in Atlanta, the last time he participated in the event, and in 2015 in New York. Thompson won in 2016 in Toronto.

Lillard became the third player to win three 3-point contests Saturday, a feat Curry could achieve as well with another victory.

Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made and has led the league in the category eight times in his career. This season, he is shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.