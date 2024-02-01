        <
          Sources: Grizzlies sending Adams to Houston for Oladipo, picks

          play
          Reliving Steven Adams' top moments from the 2022-23 season (1:41)

          Check out some of Steven Adams' top highlights from last season. (1:41)

          • Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPNFeb 1, 2024, 11:55 PM

          The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN.

          Memphis is creating more salary flexibility and draft assets around a 2024 offseason where they'll get a chance at a high lottery pick and a chance to fortify a contender around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, sources said.

          For the Rockets, they'll get a healthy Adams for the start of the 2024-2025 season to complement burgeoning star Alperen Sengun at center. Adams has been one of league's best defensive and rebounding centers in recent years.