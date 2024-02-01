Check out some of Steven Adams' top highlights from last season. (1:41)

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN.

Memphis is creating more salary flexibility and draft assets around a 2024 offseason where they'll get a chance at a high lottery pick and a chance to fortify a contender around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, sources said.

For the Rockets, they'll get a healthy Adams for the start of the 2024-2025 season to complement burgeoning star Alperen Sengun at center. Adams has been one of league's best defensive and rebounding centers in recent years.