The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to acquire Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte in exchange for two second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

The Pacers will receive a 2028 second-round pick (via Dallas) and the Kings' 2030 second-round pick. The trade is expected to be finalized later Thursday.

Duarte, taken 13th overall in the 2021 NBA draft, was an All-Rookie choice during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 13.1 points, sixth-best among rookies. Duarte missed time with an ankle injury last season on his way to averaging 7.9 points.