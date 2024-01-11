2024 NBA trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and reports

What does Grizzlies' future look like with Ja Morant out for season? (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8, and expect to see plenty of movement as teams look to shake up their rosters.

Which moves will impact the landscape of the NBA heading into the 2024 playoffs? And what deals will affect teams looking to rebuild ahead of the draft in July?

Get all of the news, intel and analysis from our experts here, including trade grades and destinations for every player who could be on new teams.

More: Trade tracker | Grading every trade

Jan. 10

1:30 p.m. ET: What does the future hold for the Atlanta Hawks' backcourt? According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are "talking [Dejounte] Murray deals -- and others -- throughout the league."

"I think the Hawks are open to ALMOST anything at the trade deadline, but there's no question that they've gone as far as they'll probably go on Dejounte Murray's pairing with Trae Young in the backcourt," Wojnarowski wrote on Threads.

Wojnarowski also added the Charlotte Hornets have no intention of trading LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller before the deadline.

Meanwhile, is there a possibility Jarace Walker could be included in a Pascal Siakam deal if he went to the Indiana Pacers? Wojnarowski wrote that the Pacers are very determined not to include Walker in any trade.

10 a.m. ET: What will the Golden State Warriors do at the deadline? On the "Brian Windhorst & Hoop Collective" podcast, Windhorst, Kevin Pelton and Marc J. Spears discussed the Warriors' need for a No. 2 scorer behind Stephen Curry.

The trio reviewed the possibility of Golden State adding Toronto Raptors forward Siakam, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan or guard Zach LaVine as options for the 2022 NBA champions. The Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen was also briefly mentioned, but the Jazz currently sit above the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

Some Golden State players mentioned that could be involved in a potential trade: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and veteran All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, will the Memphis Grizzlies make trades after Ja Morant's season-ending injury? The Collective also brought up possible moves for the Grizzlies, including moving Luke Kennard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Jan. 8

12:15 p.m. ET: Will the Golden State Warriors be active ahead of the trade deadline, and what kind of deal could they actually make? Speaking on "The Lowe Post," ESPN's Zach Lowe and Kendra Andrews discussed the Warriors' limited options in trying to salvage the season.

While Siakam could be a target for the Warriors, there may not be much of an appetite to give up a player like Kuminga or Moses Moody in order to bring the two-time All-Star -- who could become a free agent this offseason -- to the Bay.

Jan. 6

3:10 p.m. ET: The Indiana Pacers will continue to look at Siakam, wrote Wojnarowski on Threads.

Jan. 5

7:00 p.m. ET: The Chicago Bulls might have trouble finding a new home for two-time All-Star LaVine if they decide to move him before the trade deadline, according to Wojnarowski.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now in the NBA, and that's not because Chicago has not tried to find it," Wojnarowski said on "NBA Countdown."

Jan. 3

1:30 p.m. ET: According to Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks are open to trades leading up to the February trade deadline, and general manager Landry Fields seems determined to make changes to the roster.

Dec. 30

12:25 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks acquired forward OG Anunoby in a trade that sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors, the teams announced. The Knicks also got forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn in the deal.