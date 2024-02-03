Zach LaVine rolls his ankle in the third quarter and throws a towel in frustration, he would later return. (0:31)

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be out four to six months after he undergoes surgery on his right foot next week.

According to the team, LaVine and his agency, Klutch Sports Group, elected to have the procedure after seeking additional medical opinions.

LaVine, 28, injured the ankle last month and has missed the Bulls' last six games. He missed more than a month with a sore right foot earlier in the season.

LaVine -- who averaged 19.5 points per game this season -- was one of the bigger names on the trade market ahead of next week's deadline.