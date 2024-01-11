Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard said he hopes taking less than what he was eligible for in a contract extension with the LA Clippers will keep Paul George and James Harden with the team as well.

The Clippers announced Leonard's deal Wednesday but did not disclose terms. He signed a three-year, $153 million extension, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"With the conversation that I have with them about it, I think for the most part everybody is coming back," Leonard said after the Clippers beat the Toronto Raptors 126-120 on Wednesday night. "So with me signing an extension, I think it gives us a chance to sign both of those players."

Leonard and George entered the season eligible for a maximum extension of four years and $223 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Leonard's extension will pay the forward $52 million in the first year and approximately $50 million per season over the next two years. The extension does not include a player option, according to Wojnarowski, but does include a 15% trade kicker.

Asked about his thinking in taking a shorter extension than he was eligible for, Leonard said, "I think at that point I'm going to be 35."

"You're going to see how I'm playing at that age," the 32-year-old Leonard said. "So I guess that's the number."

The Clippers also have had extension talks with George and want to have both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources told Wojnarowski.

Leonard had until June 30 to sign an extension with a $48.7 million player option for next season. George, who also has a $48.7 million player option, said he is thrilled for Leonard and wants to remain a Clipper.

"I mean, absolutely," George said when asked whether Leonard's extension is a stepping stone to him staying. "You secure and lock in Kawhi. Definitely leaves the door open for myself, but very, very optimistic something will get done on my behalf, as well."

Asked how close he and the Clippers are to being on the same page for an extension, George replied, "We're working through it."

Harden, 34, is under contract and cannot sign a new deal until after the NBA Finals. Both the Clippers and Harden have been very happy with how things have gone since the team traded for the point guard on Oct. 30.

After a six-game losing streak shortly after the trade, the Clippers have meshed and gone on a tear. They have now won 21 of their past 27 games with Leonard in the midst of one of his healthiest and most productive seasons as a Clipper.

Leonard opened this season playing in 27 straight games, his most consecutive games in a season since 2016-17. The two-time Finals MVP is averaging 24 points and six rebounds while shooting 51.8% from the field, including 43.2% from behind the arc, in 33 games.

George, 33, also is enjoying a healthy start, averaging 23.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range in 35 games.

The Leonard extension ensures the Clippers will have their franchise star as they move to their new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, next season.

"It just made sense from both sides," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said. "We both wanted the same thing. We wanted Kawhi to be a Clipper for a very long time, and Kawhi wants to be a Clipper for a very long time, and we wanted to put the focus on the team and at the same time it just came together where it just made sense where it was a very fair deal for both sides.

"Kawhi was a great partner. Because of this new CBA, there's harsh penalties ... for high-spending teams, and Kawhi understood it."

Frank said the team is in constant communication with George's representation. With Leonard, George, Harden and Russell Westbrook all from the Los Angeles area, the Clippers hope that desire to remain home and try to win a championship will help keep the core together.

"I'm extremely excited and happy for Kawhi reaching a deal to hopefully make him a Clipper for the rest of his career," George said. "We'll see my situation when we get there, but just happy they got the deal done on his end. I know he wants to stay here, myself as well. When my time comes, we'll be ready for those conversations as well."