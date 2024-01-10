Kawhi Leonard's new deal: Boost for Clippers, but a blow for free agents?

Open Extended Reactions

The LA Clippers will have Kawhi Leonard for the next three years after a contract extension reported Wednesday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. What does it mean for what has been one of the NBA's best teams over the past two months?

Leonard and teammate Paul George both became eligible for extensions last summer and entered this season as impending free agents. While George remains unsigned beyond this season -- Wojnarowski reported that extension talks between the two sides are ongoing -- Leonard came to terms on a deal that will pay him $153 million over the next three years, slightly less than his maximum possible salary.

The deal assures the Clippers will take at least one of their marquee stars into the new Intuit Dome, scheduled to open next season, with the status of George and newly added James Harden (who is not eligible for a contract extension ahead of his free agency) still to be determined.

Let's break down what Leonard's extension means for his future, the Clippers' chance to be a contender in coming seasons and this summer's free agency.